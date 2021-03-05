Snorkeler in US' Florida Finds Parcel With $1.5Mln Worth of Cocaine - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) A snorkeler found a floating bale stuffed with 68 Pounds of cocaine while out in the water off the Craig Key island city in the United States' Florida, the local sheriff's office said.

The snorkeler reported finding the package on Wednesday afternoon, according to the communication.

"The Sheriff's Office notified the U.S.

Border Patrol who responded and found the bale contained 25 bricks of cocaine weighing 68 pounds. U.S. Border Patrol valued the drugs at more than $1.5 million," the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the pictures published by the local police on Twitter, the bricks of cocaine were wrapped in red plastic and stack together with a duct tape.

Craig Key is part of the Florida Keys archipelago, popular with fishing and diving enthusiasts.