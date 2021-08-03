South Korea, Japan Discuss Reopening of Communications With Pyongyang

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) South Korean and Japanese envoys discussed the reopening of official communication channels with North Korea and joint efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula in a phone conversation, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said Monday.

The talks between Noh Kyu-duk, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and Takehiro Funakoshi, the head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, followed the restoration of communication lines between Seoul and Pyongyang on July 27.

"Both sides shared their assessments of the latest developments on the Korean Peninsula, including the restoration of inter-Korean communication lines, exchanged views on cooperation between South Korea and Japan, as well as between South Korea, the United States and Japan in order to achieve significant progress in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establish lasting peace," the ministry said in a statement.

The suspension of inter-Korean communication channels was initiated by North last summer, as it was angered by South's inaction to hold back anti-Pyongyang leaflets from being flown across the border.

The restoration of inter-Korean communication lines prompted speculation about the imminent revival of dialogue with Pyongyang on the denuclearization of the peninsula. Seoul has since stepped up its diplomatic efforts with the US and other allies on the issue. Last week, Noh held a phone call with his US counterpart, Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim.

However, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Kim Yo Jong, said that such hopes were exaggerated and would bring "disappointment" as the US and South Korea prepare for joint military exercises scheduled for August.