UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Opposition Party Leader Shaves Head In Protest

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 05:34 PM

South Korea opposition party leader shaves head in protest

South Korea's main opposition party leader shaved his head Monday to protest against the controversial appointment of a new justice minister despite allegations of corruption against his family

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) :South Korea's main opposition party leader shaved his head Monday to protest against the controversial appointment of a new justice minister despite allegations of corruption against his family.

Law professor Cho Kuk began his duties as the justice minister last Monday as state prosecutors carry out a probe into his daughter's schooling and an investment in a private equity fund suspected of dubious operations.

The appointment infuriated opposition lawmakers and created an even sharper divide in parliament.

On Monday, Hwang Kyo-ahn -- the main opposition Liberty Korea Party leader -- said he would shave his head to urge the resignation of "criminal Cho Kuk".

A stern-looking Hwang arrived outside the presidential Blue House and was shorn of his neatly parted black hair as the South Korean anthem blared in the background.

"I'm here to pledge my determination by shaving my head,"Hwang told the crowd. "I will not step back."

Related Topics

Corruption Protest Parliament North Korea Criminals Family Opposition

Recent Stories

20 arrested for profiteering, illegal sale of petr ..

2 minutes ago

Russia deploys S-400 missiles in Arctic

2 minutes ago

Russia on Saudi Aramco Drone Attacks: We Condemn S ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 provides services to 903 road accident ..

2 minutes ago

Family members, lawyers can meet Zardari, Talpur o ..

2 minutes ago

Rosatom Expects Continuity, Impartiality From New ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.