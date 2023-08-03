Open Menu

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group Says Invested $50Mln In Canada's Semiconductor Company

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2023 | 09:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor Group said on Thursday that it had invested $50 million in Toronto-based artificial intelligence semiconductor company Tenstorrent to bring the AI technologies to Hyundai, Kia and Genesis vehicles.

"Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today announced a strategic investment in Tenstorrent, an artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor company based in Toronto, Canada, which will allow the Group to integrate AI into future Hyundai, Kia and Genesis vehicles, and other future mobilities, including robotics and advanced air mobility (AAM).

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation will invest USD 50 million ($30M and $20M, respectively)," the company said in a statement.

The investment will be used to accelerate the development of Tenstorrent's AI chips and machine learning software roadmap, the statement read, adding that the South Korean company will use the newly developed high-performance semiconductors in central processing and neural processing units for future vehicles.

