South Korea's Moon Asks For UN Assistance In Concluding End-of-War Declaration With North

Wed 23rd September 2020

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in told the 75th United Nations General Assembly that it was time to put an official end to the Korean War and asked the UN to assist in concluding a relevant declaration.

This year's speech echoes Moon's address to the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in 2018 when he also pointed to the need to reach a formal peace treaty with Pyongyang.

"This year marks the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War. Time has come to remove the tragedy lingering on the Korean Peninsula. The War must end, completely and for good .

..  I hope that the UN and the international community provide support so that we can advance into an era of reconciliation and prosperity through the end-of-war declaration. The end-of-war declaration will, indeed, open the door to complete denuclearization and permanent peace regime on the Korean Peninsula," Moon said late on Tuesday.

In 1953, South and North Koreas reached the Armistice Agreement that ended the devastating three-year-long conflict. However, the Korean Peninsula is still formally at war because the war ended without any peace treaty.

