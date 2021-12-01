UrduPoint.com

Soyuz-ST-B Launch From French Guiana Delayed For Day Due To Bad Weather - Roscosmos

Muhammad Irfan 37 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The launch of Soyuz-ST-B rocket from the Kourou space field in French Guiana, originally scheduled for December 2, has been postponed for one day due to unfavorable weather conditions, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Wednesday.

"The launch of the Soyuz-ST-B launch vehicle with the Fregat upper stage and Galileo spacecraft is currently scheduled for December 3 at 03:27 Moscow time (00:27 GMT)," the agency said in a statement.

The postponement was initiated by the French side in line with safety protocols, the statement said.

European navigation satellites Galileo FOC have been developed by Paris-based aerospace maker EADS Astrium at the request of the European Space Agency. Out of the total of 24 spacecraft, 14 satellites have already been launched with Soyuz-2 launch vehicles from 2011-2016, Roscosmos said.

According to the agency's CEO Dmitry Rogozin, four Russian Soyuz rocket launches are scheduled from Kourou next year.

