HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) A SpaceX Crew-6 member heading to space in late February is interested in future missions - including NASA's Artemis aiming at the Moon.

"I'm interested in potentially doing future missions. We'll have Artemis going on. That's going to be very, very exciting, whether contributing to that by flying or working on it from the ground side," NASA cosmonaut and mission specialist Warren Hoburg told Sputnik.

But at the moment, Hoburg said all of his energy and focus is going to the Crew-6's upcoming mission.

Hoburg will be part of the four-man team that will be aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft Crew-6, which is scheduled to launch February 26 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida to the International Space Station.

The duration of the mission will be 6 months.

Other members of the crew, apart from Hoburg, are: NASA astronaut and spacecraft commander Stephen Bowen, Roscosmos cosmonaut and mission specialist Andrey Fedyaev, and UAE astronaut and mission specialist Sultan Alneyadi.

NASA is now planning for "regularly recurring" ongoing manned missions to the Moon after its first Artemis Program landing scheduled for no earlier than 2025.

SpaceX is to continue the development of the first commercial human lander to carry the next two US astronauts to the lunar surface and at least one of them will be the first woman on the Moon. The Artemis program also plans to land the first person of color on the lunar surface.