Spain Begins Deporting Underage Migrants Back To Morocco - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) Spain is beginning the deportation of minors who crossed into the country during the massive influx of undocumented migrants from Morocco back in May, Spanish media reported on Friday.

According to the TVE broadcaster, 234 adolescents have already been sent back to the African country.

El Pais newspaper reported that the minors will be sent to a migrant center in Morocco where they will be picked up by their parents.

The decision is opposed by the country's human rights activists, who are planning to take the government to court over it.

Spain faced an unprecedented migration crisis this May, when roughly 10,000 people crossed the border from Morocco into the Ceuta enclave in Northern Africa. Most of them were deported from Spain within several days, with about 1,000 still remaining in Ceuta, including about 700 minors.

