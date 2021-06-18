Spain to Allocate Another $59Mln to Countries Receiving Venezuelan Refugees

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Spain will contribute another 50 million Euros (over $59 million) to help countries receiving Venezuelan refugees and migrants, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Thursday.

Last year the country already allocated the same amount of money for these purposes.

"The receiving countries give a lesson of solidarity that deserves our full support. This is our way to tell the Venezuelan people and the receiving countries in Latin America that we will not leave them alone. They can continue counting on Spain," the minister said during the International Donors' Conference in Solidarity with Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants organized by Canada and the UN.

Spain will apportion the money for three years, the minister added.

Since 2015, 5.6 million Venezuelans have left their country while 4.6 million of them are staying in Latin American and Caribbean countries, the Spanish foreign ministry said. Colombia, Chile and Peru receive the heaviest migrant flow.

Last year's conference managed to collect 2.5 billion euros from different countries and organizations, 577 million of which being donations.