Spain to Vaccinate 'Significant Part' of Population Against COVID-19 by July - Sanchez

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Spain plans to conduct a large-scale vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in the first half of the coming year, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday.

"Our forecast is that under any scenario, a very significant part of the population might be vaccinated with all precautions during the first half of 2021," Sanchez said at a conference in the northern region of La Rioja.

The Spanish prime minister cited the European Union's contracts with three companies developing candidate vaccines, saying that Spain will get 10 percent of the total procured supply.

"Spain will be the first European country along with Germany to have a vaccination plan," Sanchez said, adding "We are ready."

The head of Spain's government said the plan would be made public in more detail on Tuesday.

More than 1.5 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Spain to date. The death toll has surpassed 42,000, as of Friday, with over 1,300 of the fatalities recorded over the past one day.