UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Opposition Demands Sanchez's Resignation Over Pardoning Of Catalan Politicians

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Spanish Opposition Demands Sanchez's Resignation Over Pardoning of Catalan Politicians

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The People's Party of Spain (PP) has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez after he pardoned nine Catalan politicians sentenced to prison for organizing an unauthorized referendum on independence and issuing a unilateral declaration of independence in 2017, PP's leader Pablo Casado said at the Congress of Deputies on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Spanish government decided to pardon nine Catalan politicians sentenced for participating in the organization of the independence referendum.

"If he has any dignity left, he should resign today," Casado said.

The convicted will get out of prison; however, they will still be deprived of the right to hold elected and state posts. In addition, a probationary period has been established, so the pardon can be canceled if they commit any serious crime during this time. The governmental decrees were signed by King Felipe VI and published on Wednesday.

The government's decision was criticized by right-wing party representatives, recalling that Sanchez, after having come to power, promised not to pardon the prisoners.

"You promised not to pardon the prisoners and not to bring [the former head of the Catalan Generalitat] Puigdemont to court.

You put the fate of Spain in the hands of the separatists... You release nine criminals from prison so that they do not remove you from Moncloa [residence of the prime minister]. Respect this parliament, tell me why you betrayed your oath to defend the equality of all Spaniards," the PP leader said.

Meanwhile, Pedro Sanchez said that Spain should move along the path of reconciliation, taking into account all the territorial features of the country.

"The pardons seek to regain coexistence. This Government believes in the union of Spain, of the Spanish people. And it assumes the territorial diversity of our country with pride, as part of its strength. It is time to resume the dialogue," the prime minister said on Wednesday on Twitter.

The Supreme Court in October 2019 sentenced 12 Catalan politicians in connection with their involvement in an illegal referendum. Nine people were found guilty of the mutiny and received sentences ranging from 9 to 13 years in prison. Three of them were found guilty of insubordination and sentenced to fines.

At the end of May 2021, the Spanish Supreme Court opposed the pardon because the sentenced politicians did not show any sign of remorse.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Parliament Twitter Independence Spain May October Congress Criminals 2017 2019 All From Government Court

Recent Stories

MoHAP, EHS highlight Covid-19 UAE App updates at A ..

1 minute ago

100 day countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai: Cisco’s Te ..

16 minutes ago

Babar Azam out of top 10 in the latest Test rankin ..

20 minutes ago

Samsung SmartThings Unveils New Interface, Offerin ..

23 minutes ago

ICRC Hopes Berlin Conference on Libya to Bring Hum ..

9 minutes ago

Rescue Services Searching for Missing Teen in Floo ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.