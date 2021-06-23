(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The People's Party of Spain (PP) has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez after he pardoned nine Catalan politicians sentenced to prison for organizing an unauthorized referendum on independence and issuing a unilateral declaration of independence in 2017, PP's leader Pablo Casado said at the Congress of Deputies on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Spanish government decided to pardon nine Catalan politicians sentenced for participating in the organization of the independence referendum.

"If he has any dignity left, he should resign today," Casado said.

The convicted will get out of prison; however, they will still be deprived of the right to hold elected and state posts. In addition, a probationary period has been established, so the pardon can be canceled if they commit any serious crime during this time. The governmental decrees were signed by King Felipe VI and published on Wednesday.

The government's decision was criticized by right-wing party representatives, recalling that Sanchez, after having come to power, promised not to pardon the prisoners.

"You promised not to pardon the prisoners and not to bring [the former head of the Catalan Generalitat] Puigdemont to court.

You put the fate of Spain in the hands of the separatists... You release nine criminals from prison so that they do not remove you from Moncloa [residence of the prime minister]. Respect this parliament, tell me why you betrayed your oath to defend the equality of all Spaniards," the PP leader said.

Meanwhile, Pedro Sanchez said that Spain should move along the path of reconciliation, taking into account all the territorial features of the country.

"The pardons seek to regain coexistence. This Government believes in the union of Spain, of the Spanish people. And it assumes the territorial diversity of our country with pride, as part of its strength. It is time to resume the dialogue," the prime minister said on Wednesday on Twitter.

The Supreme Court in October 2019 sentenced 12 Catalan politicians in connection with their involvement in an illegal referendum. Nine people were found guilty of the mutiny and received sentences ranging from 9 to 13 years in prison. Three of them were found guilty of insubordination and sentenced to fines.

At the end of May 2021, the Spanish Supreme Court opposed the pardon because the sentenced politicians did not show any sign of remorse.