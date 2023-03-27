Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Announces Changes in His Cabinet Ahead of Local Elections

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Monday that he had replaced the health and industry ministers in his cabinet ahead of the upcoming municipal elections, which will be held on May 28

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Monday that he had replaced the health and industry ministers in his cabinet ahead of the upcoming municipal elections, which will be held on May 28.

"First, the new Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism will be Hector Gomez Hernandez, and second, the new Health Minister will be Jose Manuel Minones Conde.

The new ministers are very familiar with the areas in which they will now carry out their duties," Sanchez said in a special address.

The ministers had to leave the government because they are candidates at the municipal elections. Former Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Reyes Maroto from the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) will run for mayor of Madrid, and former Health Minister Carolina Darias, also representing the PSOE, for mayor of the city of Las Palmas, the capital of Gran Canaria.