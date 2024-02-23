Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) AFP sports Agenda for Friday, February 23 (all times GMT):

+ Leverkusen bid to extend Bundesliga lead

+ First day of India v England 4th Test

+ Swiatek targets Dubai final spot

+ Final day of F1 pre-season testing

+ Funeral of marathon world record hold Kiptum

FOOTBALL

-- German Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen v Mainz (1930). Coverage by Dan Wighton. Picture (FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA)

-- Spanish La Liga: Real Sociedad v Villarreal (2000) (FBL-ESP-LIGA)

-- Italian Serie A: Bologna v Verona (1945) (FBL-ITA-SERIEA)

-- French Ligue 1: Metz v Lyon (2000). Picture (FBL-FRA-LIGUE1)

-- English Championship: Coventry v Preston (1945), Leeds v Leicester (2000) (FBL-ENG)

-- Draws for the last 16 of the Europa League (1100) and Europa Conference League (1200) in Nyon (FBL-EUR-C3-C4)

-- CAF Champions League group stage, matchday five: Group C - Al-Hilal (SUD) v Petro Atletico (ANG) (1600); Group D - Medeama (GHA) v Al-Ahly (EGY) (1600); Group B - ASEC Minomsas (CIV) v Simba (TAN) (1900). Picture (FBL-AFR-C1)

-- Women's Nations League semi-finals in Spain (both 2000): France v Germany in Lyon, Spain v Netherlands in Cadiz. Picture (FBL-EUR-NATIONS-WOMEN)

CRICKET

-- Opening day of the fourth Test between India and England at Ranchi, with the hosts 2-1 up and bidding to wrap up a series victory with a game to spare (0400). Coverage by Faisal Kamal. Picture (CRICKET-IND-ENG)

-- New Zealand play Australia in the second T20 international in Auckland, after the tourists' one-run win in the opening game (0610). Picture (CRICKET-NZL-AUS)

-- Indian Women's Premier League opening game: Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals (1400) (CRICKET-IND-WPL)

TENNIS

-- Iga Swiatek takes on Anna Kalinskaya in the Dubai Open semi-finals, for the right to play either Jasmine Paolini or Sorana Cirstea for the WTA 1,000 title (from 1100).

Coverage by Reem Abulleil. Picture (TENNIS-WTA-UAE)

-- ATP at Los Cabos Open (TENNIS-ATP-MEX), Doha (TENNIS-ATP-QAT) and Rio de Janeiro (TENNIS-ATP-BRA)

FORMULA ONE

-- Third and final day of pre-season testing in Bahrain. Picture (AUTO-PRIX-BRN-TESTING)

BASKETBALL

-- NBA: Toronto at Atlanta, Cleveland at Philadelphia (both 0030 Saturday), Phoenix at Houston, Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis, Miami at New Orleans, Washington at Oklahoma (all 0100), Charlotte at Golden State, Milwaukee at Minnesota, Denver at Portland (all 0300), San Antonio at Los Angeles Lakers (0330) (BASKET-NBA)

ATHLETICS

-- Funeral takes place in Kenya of marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum who was killed in a road accident earlier in February. Coverage by Aileen Kimutai. Video. Picture (ATHLETICS-KEN-KIPTUM-KENYA)

-- World Indoor Tour meet in Madrid (ATHLETICS-INDOOR-ESP)

RUGBY UNION

-- Teams announced for Sunday's Six Nations clash in Lille between France and Italy (RUGBYU-6NATIONS- FRA-ITA)

-- Super Rugby opening weekend: Chiefs v Crusaders (0605), Rebels v Brumbies (0835), Western Force v Hurricanes (1100). Picture (RUGBYU-SUPER)

-- World Sevens Series event in Vancouver (RUGBY-SEVENS-CAN)

GOLF

-- Second round of the PGA Tour's Mexico Open in Vallarta (GOLF-USPGA-MEX)

-- Chien Peiyun takes a two-shot lead into the second round of the LPGA Thailand event, with world number one Lilia Vu needing to recover after a poor start to her title defence (GOLF-USLPGA-THA)

-- Second day of the European Tour's Kenya Open (GOLF-EPGA-KEN)

CYCLING

-- Australian Jay Vine takes an 11-second lead into the fourth stage of the UAE Tour, a 173km ride to Dubai Harbour. Picture (CYCLING-UAE)

-- Rising British star Joshua Tarling leads the Gran Camino in Spain with Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard also competing (CYCLING-ESP)

