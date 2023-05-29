Stationing Tactical Nuclear Weapons in Belarus Meant as Containment Measure - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus is a necessary step to contain the West so that it does not cross the last "red line," Alexander Volfovich, the secretary of Belarus's Security Council, said on Sunday.

He argued that the developments in Belarus' neighboring countries, primarily Poland, indicate that an offensive armed group is being formed.

"One of the elements of strategic deterrence in military terms is, of course, nuclear weapons. The West has simply left Belarus with no other way," said Volfovich told the ONT broadcaster.

As he recalled, Western countries gave guarantees to Belarus when nuclear weapons were being transferred from its territory in the mid-1990 that sanctions would be imposed against the country, but these promises have since been broken.

"If there is any intelligence left in the minds of politicians in the West, they will certainly not cross this red line.

Because the use of even tactical nuclear weapons would lead to irreversible consequences. This will be an extreme step, but a justified one, to protect our country," Volfovich stressed.

Belarus also reinforced its state borders for security considerations, he added.

"At the same time, we also paid attention to the eastern border. Not in any way closing ourselves off from our strategic partners ” the Russian Federation ” and realizing that we have no border with the Russian Federation as such, we have taken a number of steps to secure various non-essential roads, among other things. This was aimed primarily at ensuring the safety of people both on the territory of the Republic of Belarus and on the territory of the Russian Federation," the senior official stressed.