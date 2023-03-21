Stoltenberg Says NATO-Russia Council Was Useful Mechanism But Currently Not Operating
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 07:33 PM
The NATO-Russia Council was a useful mechanism but it is not operating at the moment, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday
"The NATO-Russia Council was an important instrument in our efforts to try and establish a meaningful dialogue with Russia.
We used it to try to prevent the invasion of Ukraine but since the invasion this has no meaning," Stoltenberg said during press a conference, presenting the 2022 Annual Report in Brussels.