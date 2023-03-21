Stoltenberg Says NATO-Russia Council Was Useful Mechanism But Currently Not Operating

The NATO-Russia Council was a useful mechanism but it is not operating at the moment, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The NATO-Russia Council was a useful mechanism but it is not operating at the moment, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"The NATO-Russia Council was an important instrument in our efforts to try and establish a meaningful dialogue with Russia.

We used it to try to prevent the invasion of Ukraine but since the invasion this has no meaning," Stoltenberg said during press a conference, presenting the 2022 Annual Report in Brussels.