UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Urges Greece, Turkey To Avoid Conflict Using NATO Deconfliction Mechanism

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2022 | 09:22 PM

Stoltenberg Urges Greece, Turkey to Avoid Conflict Using NATO Deconfliction Mechanism

Greece and Turkey should avoid any "military incidents or accidents" in the Aegean Sea using the deconfliction mechanism established by NATO specifically for resolving such issues, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Greece and Turkey should avoid any "military incidents or accidents" in the Aegean Sea using the deconfliction mechanism established by NATO specifically for resolving such issues, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, several Turkish F-16 jets were spotted flying over the Greek islands of Agathonisi and Anthropofagoi, which raised grave concerns in Athens, according to the Ekathimerini newspaper. The aircraft were later identified and intercepted in compliance with international rules, the media outlet added.

"There are some differences, some disagreements and, of course, our message is that those differences should be solved by diplomatic means, and it is important to prevent any military incidents or accidents for instance in the Aegean Sea, and that is why NATO has established a deconfliction mechanism where Turkey and Greece are taking part," Stoltenberg said on the sidelines of a forum organized by US magazine Foreign Policy.

NATO allies Greece and Turkey have been at odds for decades, with a risk of an armed conflict arising several times. A new round of tensions flared up on August 23, when Greece allegedly used S-300 air defense systems to escort F-16 fighters of the Turkish air force performing a reconnaissance mission west of Rhodes Island. The Greek Defense Ministry has denied Turkey's claims that Athens deployed its S-300s in Crete against Turkish F-16s.

Tensions between Athens and Ankara further escalated on September 3, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Greece would pay a "heavy price" if incidents with Turkish planes continue.Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Ankara expected objectivity from NATO in connection with the use by Greece of S-300 systems in the pursuit of Turkish aircraft. According to Akar, Athens ignores international law, good neighborly relations and friendship with Ankara.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Athens Ankara Price Greece Tayyip Erdogan August September Media From

Recent Stories

National Assembly body direct to ensure uniform PS ..

National Assembly body direct to ensure uniform PSP of wheat

3 minutes ago
 Supply of flour on subsidized rates continued: DC

Supply of flour on subsidized rates continued: DC

3 minutes ago
 11 criminals, 4 POs arrested

11 criminals, 4 POs arrested

3 minutes ago
 Tajikistan hands over 80 trucks relief goods for f ..

Tajikistan hands over 80 trucks relief goods for floods victims

3 minutes ago
 Training of Emergency Officers concludes

Training of Emergency Officers concludes

3 minutes ago
 Some States to Face Recession in 2023 as Global Ec ..

Some States to Face Recession in 2023 as Global Economic Slowdown Intensifies - ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.