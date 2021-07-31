UrduPoint.com

A Su-35S fighter has suffered an engine failure in Russia's Khabarovsk Territory, the pilot has ejected safely, the Russian Eastern Military District said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) A Su-35S fighter has suffered an engine failure in Russia's Khabarovsk Territory, the pilot has ejected safely, the Russian Eastern Military District said on Saturday.

"On July 31, 2021, during scheduled training flights in the Khabarovsk Territory, a Su-35S aircraft suffered an engine failure.

The pilot ejected, was quickly discovered by a search team and delivered to the home base. The pilot's health is not in danger," the military said in a statement.

The plane is said to have crashed into the Sea of Okhotsk, an investigation is underway.

