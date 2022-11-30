UrduPoint.com

Sullivan To Meet Senate Lawmakers To Discuss $38Bln Funding Request For Ukraine - Kirby

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 09:45 PM

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will meet with Senate lawmakers later on Wednesday to discuss the Biden administration's $38 billion funding request for Ukraine, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will meet with Senate lawmakers later on Wednesday to discuss the Biden administration's $38 billion funding request for Ukraine, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby said.

Sullivan is going to be meeting with the Senate lawmakers today to discuss our funding request," Kirby told a briefing. "(That) request comes in at around $37.7 billion. About $21 billion of that supplemental request is dedicated for security assistance, either replenishing stocks of DoD (the Department of Defense) or providing more drawdown authority for them as well as USAI (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative) funding."

