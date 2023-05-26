UrduPoint.com

Suspected Palestinian Assailant Killed In West Bank Settlement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2023 | 07:21 PM

A suspected Palestinian assailant was shot dead by an Israeli civilian Friday after an attempted stabbing attack in a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army said

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ):A suspected Palestinian assailant was shot dead by an Israeli civilian Friday after an attempted stabbing attack in a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army said.

The Palestinian health ministry said a Palestinian had been killed in the southern West Bank "by occupation (Israeli) fire," identifying him as Alaa Qaisiyah, 28.

In a brief statement, the army reported an "infiltration" at the Teneh Omarim settlement south of Hebron, saying a "terrorist attempted to stab a civilian" before being "neutralised".

There were no Israeli casualties, the army said.

An army spokesperson told AFP the suspected assailant was shot by a civilian.

World

