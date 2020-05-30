UrduPoint.com
Sweden To Form Commission For Assessment Of Government's Response To COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 02:10 AM

Sweden to Form Commission for Assessment of Government's Response to COVID-19

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The Swedish government has approved the opposition's initiative to form a commission that will assess the efficiency of measures undertaken in the country in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said.

"We are currently working to determine how this commission is going to work and what powers it will have. We would like other parties to express their opinion on this," Lofven told Sveriges Radio.

According to the prime minister, it is not clear at this moment when the commission can start working, but the preliminary time frame is the coming fall, depending on how the virus will behave during the summer and if a second wave breaks out.

The initiative was put forward by Left Party leader Jonas Sjostedt and Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson.

Unlike in the rest of the world, the Swedish government has not imposed strict restrictions or a hard lockdown over the pandemic. The coronavirus toll in Sweden with 4,350 deaths is currently disproportionately higher than in neighboring Denmark and Norway, with 565 and 235 deaths, respectively.

