UrduPoint.com

Sweden's Social Democrats Tap Finance Minister To Succeed PM Lofven

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 07:14 PM

Sweden's Social Democrats tap finance minister to succeed PM Lofven

Sweden's ruling Social Democrats said Wednesday they were nominating finance minister Magdalena Andersson to lead the party after Stefan Lofven steps down, making her the frontrunner to become Sweden's first female prime minister

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Sweden's ruling Social Democrats said Wednesday they were nominating finance minister Magdalena Andersson to lead the party after Stefan Lofven steps down, making her the frontrunner to become Sweden's first female prime minister.

In late August, Lofven announced that he would step down as party leader at the party's congress in November.

He also said he would resign as prime minister, following a tumultuous summer that saw him reinstated in the top job just weeks after being ousted in a historic vote of no confidence.

On Tuesday, the Social Democrats' nomination committee announced that all the party's regional districts had put forward Andersson as their pick for the next party leader.

"Of course I am very honoured," Andersson told a press conference as she accepted the nomination.

"Magdalena is a person that calls it like it is and does what is necessary," Elvy Soderstrom, head of the nomination committee, told reporters.

While Andersson, who has been finance minister since 2014, must be confirmed by the party congress, held between November 3 and November 7, she is currently the sole candidate.

Then parliament would need to install her in Lofven's place as Prime Minister -- not a given in view of his own rocky path to the top.

The former welder and union leader has led a weak minority government together with the Greens Party for the past three years, struggling to find a workable coalition following inconclusive elections in September 2018.

But divisions within the opposition saw the Social Democrats quickly return to power, even after the government was toppled by a vote of no confidence in June of this year.

Under the Swedish system, a prime minister must simply be "tolerated" by parliament -- meaning Andersson can secure the office so long as a majority does not vote against her.

Despite its renown as a bastion of gender equality, Sweden has yet to see a woman as head of government, giving Andersson the chance to become the first.

The 54-year-old hails from the city of Uppsala, just north of Stockholm, and was an elite swimmer in her youth before studying at the Stockholm school of Economics.

Should Andersson be tolerated by Sweden's parliament, allowing her to form a new government, one of her first challenges will be to get a budget through the deadlocked chamber.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Minority Parliament Vote Budget Job Magdalena Uppsala Stockholm Lead Sweden Chamber June August September November Democrats Congress Women 2018 All From Government Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Art announces Guest Curators and Commiss ..

Abu Dhabi Art announces Guest Curators and Commissioned Artists for 2021

15 minutes ago
 Tunisia president names Najla Bouden as country's ..

Tunisia president names Najla Bouden as country's first female PM

51 seconds ago
 EU Alarmed by Mounting Tensions Between Kosovo, Se ..

EU Alarmed by Mounting Tensions Between Kosovo, Serbia, Calls for Deescalation

53 seconds ago
 Agri deptt seizes counterfeit, illegal agricultura ..

Agri deptt seizes counterfeit, illegal agricultural products worth Rs 577,825

54 seconds ago
 Rs 50 mln approved for setting up neurosurgical wa ..

Rs 50 mln approved for setting up neurosurgical ward in Dera: Gandapur

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 908 points to close ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 908 points to close at 44,366 points 29 Sep 2021

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.