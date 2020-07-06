Syria Records 14 New Cases of COVID-19, Total Up to 372 - Health Ministry

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Syria rose to 372 after the country's health officials registered 14 more cases of the infection over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday

According to the ministry, the death toll has increased by one to 14.

The tally of recoveries now stands at 126.

The first COVID-19 case was registered in Syria on March 22 in an individual who returned from abroad. The pandemic has significantly complicated the situation in the already war-torn country and affected its fragile health care system due to new challenges, including restrictions on movement, border closures and a critical shortage of medical protective equipment for staff and volunteers.

According to the United Nations, Syria is facing "an unprecedented hunger crisis" amid the pandemic. The UN is concerned that the COVID-19 crisis can be devastating for the population, which is not provided with "social welfare safety net and has insufficient personal protective equipment."

In late April, the Syrian authorities eased some anti-coronavirus measures, lifting a ban on domestic travel and allowing shops and markets to reopen.

On May 31, the government permitted the public sector, as well as cultural and tourism agencies, to resume activities.

However, Syria's air and seaports, as well as land borders, are still closed amid the pandemic.