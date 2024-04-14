Syria Says Iran Exercised 'right To Self-defence' In Attack On Israel
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2024 | 08:40 PM
Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Syria on Sunday said ally Iran acted in self-defence with a massive overnight attack on Israel that Tehran said was in retaliation for a deadly Israeli strike on Iran's consulate in Damascus.
"Iran's response... is a legitimate right to self-defence" against Israel, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian by phone, according to a report carried by state news agency SANA.
Mekdad also described the Iranian response as "appropriate", SANA added.
Iran had vowed to avenge the strike on the consular section of its embassy in the Syrian capital on April 1 that killed seven Revolutionary Guards including two generals from the Quds Force, the Guards' foreign operations arm.
A separate statement Sunday from Syria's foreign ministry expressed Damascus's "solidarity with the Islamic republic of Iran" and emphasised its "condemnation of the Zionist aggression against the Iranian diplomatic premises".
Tehran has also said its overnight attack on Israel was carried out in "self-defence".
Amir-Abdollahian inaugurated a new consulate in Damascus this week and accused the United States of approving the deadly strike.
Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes in Syria since civil war broke out 13 years ago, targeting Iran-backed forces including Lebanon's Hezbollah as well as Syrian army positions and weapons depots.
It rarely comments on individual strikes, and has not done so on the consulate attack, but raids have increased since the Gaza war began in October.
The Syrian foreign ministry statement also condemned "all Zionist attacks" on Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
