UrduPoint.com

Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Attacked Twice In Past Day -Russian Reconciliation Center

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2023 | 02:40 AM

Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Attacked Twice in Past Day -Russian Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone twice over the past 24 hours, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Two shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day in the province of Latakia," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Idlib February 2016 From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

World Radio Day celebrates a ‘unique instrument ..

World Radio Day celebrates a ‘unique instrument of peace’

25 minutes ago
 EIB backs US$150 million Middle East venture capit ..

EIB backs US$150 million Middle East venture capital initiative and create 8,000 ..

26 minutes ago
 To address challenges, manage crises, and diversif ..

To address challenges, manage crises, and diversify economies, the world needs t ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of ..

UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of life in all government sector ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Pa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Paraguay on the sidelines of the ..

2 hours ago
 NBQ announces financial performance for 2022

NBQ announces financial performance for 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.