Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 02:10 AM

Taliban Say Norwegian NGO Promises to Ship Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan This Winter

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) humanitarian organization has promised to deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan this winter, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesman for the foreign ministry of the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) government, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, NRC Secretary General Jan Egeland met with acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. The two emphasized the need to separate the issue of humanitarian aid from politics.

"Mr. Egeland praised security in Kabul and pledged to deliver humanitarian aid in the coming winter, adding that delivering aid to people in need was difficult due to the economic sanctions," Balkhi tweeted.

A month ago, the Taliban entered Kabul. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations were over, the Taliban unveiled the composition of the all-male interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

