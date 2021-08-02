Taliban Take Over Afghan TV Office in Helmand Capital, Broadcasting Stops - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The Taliban movement (outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia) seized the office of the national broadcaster in the southwestern Afghan city of Lashkargah where clashes with government forces have intensified, the Tolo News agency reported on Monday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The Taliban movement (outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia) seized the office of the national broadcaster in the southwestern Afghan city of Lashkargah where clashes with government forces have intensified, the Tolo news agency reported on Monday, citing sources.

Fighting in Lashkargah, the capital of the country's largest province of Helmand, reportedly intensified on Sunday.

Employees of the captured tv studio have not been in the office for the last two days, and the broadcasting has stopped in all of Helmand, according to the report.

Afghanistan is witnessing a spike in violence amid the gradual withdrawal of international troops from the country in accordance with the US-Taliban peace agreement concluded in Doha in February, 2020.