Taylor Swift Wins Record Fourth Best Album Grammy At Star-studded Gala
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Taylor Swift made Grammys history Sunday by winning her fourth Album of the Year prize, the most of any artist -- the crowning moment of a night of electric performances and breakthrough wins.
In taking home the honor at the 66th annual Grammys in Los Angeles, Swift surpassed the likes of Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder, industry greats she previously had been tied with.
It's a cherry on top for the 34-year-old, who is already one of music's blockbuster stars.
"For me, the award is the work," Swift said, who earlier in the night announced she would drop a new album on April 19. "I love it so much."
"It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award too."
Swift however lost two other top prizes she was up for.
Record of the Year honors went to Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" and the prize for Song of the Year, which honors songwriting, went to Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell for "What Was I Made For?" from the "Barbie" soundtrack.
"This award is amazing but I really hope it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday," Cyrus said onstage as she accepted her prize, her second of the evening -- and the second of her career.
"Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular, so please don't think that this is important."
The already decorated Eilish was equally humble in accepting her prize, saying: "I just want to say everyone in this category, like -- that was a crazy list of incredible people, incredible artists, incredible music!"
And Victoria Monet won the coveted Grammy for Best New Artist, her third prize of the evening.
Monet entered the night with seven nominations, including one for Record of the Year, after her debut studio album "Jaguar II" sparked a commercial breakthrough following years in the industry.
"Thank you to the champagne servers of tonight. That's my first thank you," Monet told the audience, also thanking her mother.
