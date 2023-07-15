Open Menu

Tehran, Moscow Working On Issue Of Russian-Made SSJ100 Aircraft - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2023 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Iran and Russia are currently working on the issue of Russian-made passenger plane Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) that Tehran has been seeking to purchase from Moscow for a long time, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Friday.

"We are currently working on passenger aircraft, I mean Superjet 100. It is certainly a good aircraft, and you had used to import part of its components from the West. This is the work that can be done by us now. One of the good areas of our cooperation is precisely the aviation sector," Jalali said on air of the Rossiya 24 tv channel.

Tehran expected Moscow to supply SSJ100 airplanes to Iran several years ago. In 2018, the two countries signed memorandums of understanding on the delivery of 40 SSJ100 planes, but in 2019, the United States, whose components accounted for 10% of the total number in the basic version of the Russian passenger aircraft, refused to issue an export certificate for deliveries of SSJ100 to Iran.

The SSJ100 is a twin-engine plane made by Russia's Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company. It can carry up to 98 passengers and fly at a distance of up to 2,470 miles. The jet made its maiden flight in May 2008.

