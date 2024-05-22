Open Menu

Temu Owner Pinduoduo Says Triples Net Profit In First Quarter

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 06:56 PM

Temu owner Pinduoduo says triples net profit in first quarter

Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo announced Wednesday its net profit for the first quarter more than tripled, as the Temu owner continues to boost its competitiveness in its home market and abroad

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo announced Wednesday its net profit for the first quarter more than tripled, as the Temu owner continues to boost its competitiveness in its home market and abroad.

Pinduoduo is one of China's leading online retailers -- owing largely to its success in reaching consumers in rural areas with a diverse offering of low-cost products.

The company's overseas platform, Temu, has surged since its September 2022 launch to become one of the most popular online shopping sites in the United States, propelled by a marketing strategy that featured multiple prime-time Super Bowl advertisements.

Pinduoduo said net profit for the first three months of 2024 was $3.88 billion, up 246 percent from the same period last year.

The Shanghai-based firm added that sales in the first quarter were about $11.

2 billion, an increase of 131 percent from the same period in 2023.

Temu expanded last year into the EU market, where it says its shopping app amassed an average of around 75 million monthly active users in the 27-country bloc.

But the shopping app's rise has also encountered turbulence. In March, a promotional campaign in Britain and France backfired due to concerns over data privacy.

In April, regulators in South Korea opened an investigation into Temu on suspicion of unfair practices including false advertising and poor product quality.

Earlier this month, European consumer rights groups accused it of using manipulative sales techniques and lacking transparency about traders on the platform.

Related Topics

Poor China France Company Same South Korea United States March April September Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

CDA launches dedicated helpline for water complain ..

CDA launches dedicated helpline for water complaints

42 seconds ago
 Philippines healthcare worker gap rises to 190,000

Philippines healthcare worker gap rises to 190,000

44 seconds ago
 Japan's core machinery orders up 2.9 pct in March

Japan's core machinery orders up 2.9 pct in March

45 seconds ago
 DC urges robust action to prevent polio

DC urges robust action to prevent polio

47 seconds ago
 Pakistan’s leading advertising and marketing com ..

Pakistan’s leading advertising and marketing company Synergy Group celebrates ..

10 minutes ago
 Istanbul to host IABS on Thursday

Istanbul to host IABS on Thursday

7 minutes ago
Ex Governor SBP calls upon students to equip with ..

Ex Governor SBP calls upon students to equip with skills for practical life

3 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 7.81m from 81 defaulters i ..

LESCO collects over Rs 7.81m from 81 defaulters in 24 hours

7 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

7 minutes ago
 MNSUA marks Int'l Biological Diversity Day

MNSUA marks Int'l Biological Diversity Day

7 minutes ago
 Around 500 students takes admission in Allama Iqba ..

Around 500 students takes admission in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

2 minutes ago
 Temu owner Pinduoduo says triples net profit in fi ..

Temu owner Pinduoduo says triples net profit in first quarter

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World