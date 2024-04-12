Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters Results - 2nd Update
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Monte Carlo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday (x denotes seeding):
2nd rd
Holger Rune (DEN x7) bt Sumit Nagal (IND) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x9) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6-4, 6-3
3rd rd
Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 7-5, 6-3
Alex de Minaur (AUS x11) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-3, 6-4
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x12) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x5) 7-5, 7-6 (7/3)
Karen Khachanov (RUS x15) bt Daniil Medvedev (RUS x4) 6-3, 7-5
Jannik Sinner (ITA x2) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-4, 6-2
