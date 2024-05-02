Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open Results - 2nd Update
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) results from the ATP/WTA Madrid Open on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):
Men
Quarter finals
Andrey Rublev (RUS x7) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
Women
Quarter-finals
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Mirra Andreeva (RUS) 6-1, 6-4
