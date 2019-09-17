Terrorist Cells Found in 17 Russian Regions in 2019 - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Russian security force found secret terrorist cells in 17 regions of the country, the head of the main counterterrorism directorate of the Interior Ministry, Maj. Gen. Oleg Ilyinykh, said.

Secret cells were neutralized in Moscow as well as 16 regions in the south, center and east of Russia, Ilyinykh said, according to the "Politsiya Rossiyi" journal ("Russian Police").

The Interior Ministry and the Federal Security Service have discovered 972 terrorist crimes in the first six months of 2019.