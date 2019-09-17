UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terrorist Cells Found In 17 Russian Regions In 2019 - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 11:30 AM

Terrorist Cells Found in 17 Russian Regions in 2019 - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Russian security force found secret terrorist cells in 17 regions of the country, the head of the main counterterrorism directorate of the Interior Ministry, Maj. Gen. Oleg Ilyinykh, said.

Secret cells were neutralized in Moscow as well as 16 regions in the south, center and east of Russia, Ilyinykh said, according to the "Politsiya Rossiyi" journal ("Russian Police").

The Interior Ministry and the Federal Security Service have discovered 972 terrorist crimes in the first six months of 2019.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Interior Ministry Moscow Russia 2019

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Action needed to end Rohingya suffering

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 17, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

BAPCO&#039;s refinery operations remain uninterrup ..

11 hours ago

Investigations still ongoing to determine source o ..

11 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives FCO official

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.