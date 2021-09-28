UrduPoint.com

Terrorists Shell Syria's Idlib De-Escalation Zone 24 Times - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (also known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) has shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 24 times in the past day, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Monday.

"Twenty-four shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (14 attacks), Latakia (6 attacks), Hama (1 attack) and Aleppo (3 attacks)," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit told a briefing.

The number of attacks according to the Syrian data totaled 15.

