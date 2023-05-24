Texas Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Biden Administration Over App for Immigrants

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against the administration of US President Joe Biden over an app that allows illegal immigrants from Mexico to apply for entry into the country, the attorney general's office said.

The CBP One mobile app, available to those living in northern Mexico, allows non-citizens without proper documentation to apply online for entry into the US through some southwestern land border crossings instead of applying directly at checkpoints, according to the lawsuit.

"The Biden Administration deliberately conceived of this phone app with the goal of illegally pre-approving more foreign aliens to enter the country and go where they please once they arrive," Paxton was quoted as saying by his office, adding that he would fight back in court to defeat the "unlawful open-borders policies."

Paxton's lawsuit said the Federal government's use of the app to control the southern US border "does not meet even the lowest expectation of competency and runs afoul of the laws Congress passed to regulate immigration."

The attorney general added that the goal of the lawsuit is to stop the constant flow of illegal immigrants from Mexico into the US.

Paxton has filed over 20 lawsuits against the Biden administration, including over the Keystone XL oil pipeline, mandatory pay raises for federal contractors, a face mask mandate and obligatory vaccinations for corporate employees.

Earlier this month, the Title 42 immigration policy, which allowed migrants to be sent home as a measure to combat COVID-19, expired. Shortly thereafter, Biden said the situation at the US southern border was "much better" than expected, and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said the number of asylum seekers had dropped by half since the end of Title 42.

Under the Biden administration, the US has faced a record number of migrants arriving at its border with Mexico. The previous record was broken in 2021 and later in 2022 with over 2.3 million people. The US government said the country faced an influx of more than 1.2 million migrants in 2023. Meanwhile, Fox news and other media outlets claim that more than 6 million illegal immigrants entered the country during Biden's term.