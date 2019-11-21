UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Says To Discuss Uranium Particles At Meeting With Iran Next Week

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 04:15 PM

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Says to Discuss Uranium Particles at Meeting With Iran Next Week

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran will discuss the previously undeclared uranium particles at a meeting next week, Cornel Feruta, the IAEA director general, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran will discuss the previously undeclared uranium particles at a meeting next week, Cornel Feruta, the IAEA director general, said Thursday.

"As I reported to the board on November 7th, the Agency has detected natural uranium particles of anthropogenic origin at a location in Iran not declared to the Agency," Feruta said, as quoted in a statement.

"We have continued our interactions with Iran since then, but have not received any additional information and the matter remains unresolved. A meeting between the Agency and Iran is scheduled next week in Tehran to discuss it further. It is essential that Iran works with the Agency to resolve this matter promptly," Feruta said.

Related Topics

Iran Tehran November

Recent Stories

FO says death certificate of Col Zahir is fake

4 minutes ago

Man killed on road in Rajanpur

3 minutes ago

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) approv ..

29 minutes ago

USAID ink MoU with DG Khan chamber, Mundri for wom ..

29 minutes ago

Israeli police detain Jerusalem governor

29 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks sink as US bill fuels economy fea ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.