The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Says to Discuss Uranium Particles at Meeting With Iran Next Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran will discuss the previously undeclared uranium particles at a meeting next week, Cornel Feruta, the IAEA director general, said Thursday.

"As I reported to the board on November 7th, the Agency has detected natural uranium particles of anthropogenic origin at a location in Iran not declared to the Agency," Feruta said, as quoted in a statement.

"We have continued our interactions with Iran since then, but have not received any additional information and the matter remains unresolved. A meeting between the Agency and Iran is scheduled next week in Tehran to discuss it further. It is essential that Iran works with the Agency to resolve this matter promptly," Feruta said.