UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Netherlands Seeks To Hide Faults In MH17 Probe By Making Claims Against Russia -Moscow

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 09:08 PM

The Netherlands Seeks to Hide Faults in MH17 Probe by Making Claims Against Russia -Moscow

The Netherlands wants to cover up its own mistakes in the investigation of the 2014 Malaysian Airlines MH17 crash over eastern Ukraine, as it accuses Russia of letting Vladimir Tsemakh, a former Donbas militia commander and a suspect in the case, return to eastern Ukraine after being swapped under a Moscow-Kiev agreement on a detainee exchange, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The Netherlands wants to cover up its own mistakes in the investigation of the 2014 Malaysian Airlines MH17 crash over eastern Ukraine, as it accuses Russia of letting Vladimir Tsemakh, a former Donbas militia commander and a suspect in the case, return to eastern Ukraine after being swapped under a Moscow-Kiev agreement on a detainee exchange, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

Zakharova said that declassified data on Russian military equipment, radar data and other documentation showed that it was a Ukrainian missile that brought down the plane. However, according to the spokeswoman, the vital evidence is neglected by Dutch investigators.

"It is obvious that such a selective approach to working with information does not allow the investigation to move forward and keeps it at a standstill. And the so-called successes that were announced at a press conference of the Joint Investigation Team [JIT] on June 19 are actually quite doubtful we talked about this at different levels and are subject to justified criticism from experts and representatives of some states," Zakharova stated.

The spokeswoman suggested that JIT's accusations against Russia are a part of its strategy to cover up its own mistakes in the MH17 investigation.

"There is a feeling against this background that the Dutch Prosecutor's office has found a reason to accuse the Russian side of some bad faith in the approach to cooperation in the execution of various requests for legal assistance exactly to hide own mistakes," she added.

Zakharova also said that all the JIT's claims against Russia were groundless, while Moscow was interested in establishing the real causes of the tragedy.

In June, Tsemakh was abducted by the Ukrainian special forces and taken to Kiev. He was subsequently released in early September in a prisoner swap with Russia and returned to Donetsk.

Flight MH17 crashed with 298 people on board on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam, leaving no survivors. Ukraine and the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas have blamed each other for the incident.

The crash is being investigated by the Dutch-led JIT, which claims that the aircraft was downed by a missile originating from the Russian Armed Forces. The Russian Foreign Ministry has refuted the accusation as groundless and called the investigation biased.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam Vladimir Putin Donetsk Kiev Netherlands June July September All From Agreement

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Niger

1 hour ago

CNS Message On The Occasion Of Maritime Security W ..

1 hour ago

32 state-owned abandoned properties worth billions ..

2 minutes ago

Nisar Khuhro holds meeting with VC Sindh Universit ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Used Lavrov Meeting to Distract Public From ..

2 minutes ago

Shaheen Afridi determined to restrict Sri Lanka un ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.