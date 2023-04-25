UrduPoint.com

Third Drone In 2 Days Crashes Down In Same Area In Moscow Region - Russian Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) A crashed drone was found near the city of Noginsk of Russia's Moscow Region, in the third such incident in the last two days, an emergency service official told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The unmanned aerial vehicle was discovered near Zarya, a gardeners' non-commercial partnership," he said.

The fall caused minor mechanical damage to the UAV, he said, adding that, according to the preliminary data, there were no explosives on board.

On Monday, a drone weighing about 100 kilograms (220 Pounds) with a US-made engine crashed in the same area. The vehicle broke apart, but no fire occurred. Later on, pieces of the second drone were located not far from there.

Security services are establishing the owners of the vehicles and the place they were launched from.

