Thirteen Pilgrims Injured in Drunk Driving Accident in Mexico City - Official

Thirteen people have been hospitalized with injuries in Mexico City after a drunk driver ran over a group of runners and cyclists who were making a pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Secretary of Mobility of the city Andres Lajous said on Monday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Thirteen people have been hospitalized with injuries in Mexico City after a drunk driver ran over a group of runners and cyclists who were making a pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Secretary of Mobility of the city Andres Lajous said on Monday.

"We have several victims, about 13, they are in various medical facilities," Lajous told the FOROtv channel.

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday morning.

One eyewitness told FOROtv that the group of pilgrims included about 20 runners and four cyclists. According to the source, the police blocked the car that had hit the victims, so that the driver could not escape from the scene.

The driver and a passenger of the car have both been arrested, the channel reported.

According to the media, the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City has launched the investigation into the accident.