UrduPoint.com

Thirteen Pilgrims Injured In Drunk Driving Accident In Mexico City - Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 02:40 PM

Thirteen Pilgrims Injured in Drunk Driving Accident in Mexico City - Official

Thirteen people have been hospitalized with injuries in Mexico City after a drunk driver ran over a group of runners and cyclists who were making a pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Secretary of Mobility of the city Andres Lajous said on Monday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Thirteen people have been hospitalized with injuries in Mexico City after a drunk driver ran over a group of runners and cyclists who were making a pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Secretary of Mobility of the city Andres Lajous said on Monday.

"We have several victims, about 13, they are in various medical facilities," Lajous told the FOROtv channel.

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday morning.

One eyewitness told FOROtv that the group of pilgrims included about 20 runners and four cyclists. According to the source, the police blocked the car that had hit the victims, so that the driver could not escape from the scene.

The driver and a passenger of the car have both been arrested, the channel reported.

According to the media, the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City has launched the investigation into the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Police Driver Car Mexico City Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Sialkot lynching: Police arrest seven more suspect ..

Sialkot lynching: Police arrest seven more suspects

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree to reconstitute ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree to reconstitute Board of Dubai Free Zones Coun ..

12 minutes ago
 German industrial orders go into reverse in Octobe ..

German industrial orders go into reverse in October

2 minutes ago
 Public, private partnership stressed to boost food ..

Public, private partnership stressed to boost food production

2 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

2 minutes ago
 SC rejects FBR's appeal against Sharif family rega ..

SC rejects FBR's appeal against Sharif family regarding Additional Wealth Tax

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.