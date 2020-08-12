UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three BBC Journalists In Minsk Say Were Attacked By Belarusian Law Enforcement Officers

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:10 AM

Three BBC Journalists in Minsk Say Were Attacked by Belarusian Law Enforcement Officers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Three BBC journalists from a filming crew in Belarusian capital Minsk said they had been attacked by Belarusian law enforcement officers in black uniforms without insignia, the BBC reported.

It cited the reporters as saying two of the officers had beaten up the cameraman and tried to break the equipment.

The journalists were not detained.

Belarus has been gripped by protests against the preliminary results of the presidential election, showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning over 80 percent of votes.

Several Russian media outlets, including Sputnik Belarus, RT, tv Rain, Meduza and Daily Storm, have said that their reporters were detained in Minsk. Some were later released. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was personally overseeing the situation around the reporters' detention.

Related Topics

Election Storm Russia Minsk Belarus Media TV From

Recent Stories

GCC Chief condemns Turkish threats against UAE

8 hours ago

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

12 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

12 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

12 hours ago

RIA Novosti Photojournalist Pitalev Likely to Be E ..

8 hours ago

US Air Force Completes Enhancement of Amari Base i ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.