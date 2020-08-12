Three BBC Journalists in Minsk Say Were Attacked by Belarusian Law Enforcement Officers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Three BBC journalists from a filming crew in Belarusian capital Minsk said they had been attacked by Belarusian law enforcement officers in black uniforms without insignia, the BBC reported.

It cited the reporters as saying two of the officers had beaten up the cameraman and tried to break the equipment.

The journalists were not detained.

Belarus has been gripped by protests against the preliminary results of the presidential election, showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning over 80 percent of votes.

Several Russian media outlets, including Sputnik Belarus, RT, tv Rain, Meduza and Daily Storm, have said that their reporters were detained in Minsk. Some were later released. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was personally overseeing the situation around the reporters' detention.