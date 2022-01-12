UrduPoint.com

Three Dead In Nigeria Church Collapse

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 03:11 PM

Three dead in Nigeria church collapse

At least three people, including two children, were killed and another 18 people rescued when a church collapsed in southern Nigeria, police said Wednesday

Port Harcourt, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :At least three people, including two children, were killed and another 18 people rescued when a church collapsed in southern Nigeria, police said Wednesday.

Building collapses are common in Africa's most populous nation, where millions live in dilapidated structures and construction standards are often flouted.

The church collapsed Tuesday evening in the Okpanam suburb of Asaba, the capital of Delta State, local police spokesman Bright Edafe said.

Eleven of those rescued were still being treated in hospital, he added.

Local media said the building came down as an evening service was being held.

Building standards have been in the spotlight since a high-rise building under construction collapsed in Lagos in November, killing at least 45 people.

Bad workmanship, low-quality materials and corruption to bypass official oversight are often blamed for Nigerian building disasters.

Since 2005, at least 152 buildings have collapsed in Lagos, a city of about 20 million people, according to a South African university researcher.

One of those incidents that sparked widespread anger was in 2014 when dozens of people died in a church collapse in Lagos.

Related Topics

Africa Corruption Police Died Lagos Nigeria November Church Media Million

Recent Stories

Germany reports daily record of over 80,000 new CO ..

Germany reports daily record of over 80,000 new COVID-19 cases

39 seconds ago
 Christian community facing increased attacks in Mo ..

Christian community facing increased attacks in Modi's India: report

41 seconds ago
 India, China Start New Round of Negotiations on Bo ..

India, China Start New Round of Negotiations on Border Issues - Reports

25 minutes ago
 Laos logs 908 new COVID-19 community cases, death ..

Laos logs 908 new COVID-19 community cases, death toll exceeds 400

25 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Says NATO-Russia Council Meeting 'Time ..

Stoltenberg Says NATO-Russia Council Meeting 'Timely Opportunity for Dialogue'

25 minutes ago
 France's new-generation nuclear plant delayed agai ..

France's new-generation nuclear plant delayed again

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.