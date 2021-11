(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) Three people were injured in a knife attack in a train in southern Germany on Saturday morning, the Bild newspaper reported.

The attacker was taken into custody, the newspaper reported.

The gravity of the injuries is not clear at the moment.

The attack happened near Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz.