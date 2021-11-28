UrduPoint.com

Three Opposition Parties Elected To Kyrgyz Parliament As 40% Of Ballots Counted

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 08:10 PM

Three Opposition Parties Elected to Kyrgyz Parliament as 40% of Ballots Counted

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) According to the preliminary results provided by the Kyrgyz Central Electoral Commission, at least three opposition parties made it to the parliament after 40% of ballots were processed.

The Alliance party has gained 13.83% of votes, the fourth result after the pro-government Ata Jurt Kyrgyzstan (Homeland Kyrgyzstan), Ishenim (Faith) and Yntymak (Harmony). The Butun Kyrgyzstan party was chosen by 10.

8% of voters, and Ata-Meken by 6.15%, according to the commission.

The Sunday parliamentary vote in Kyrgyzstan is being held in accordance with a new mixed electoral system where 54 seats are being chosen through party lists and the remaining 36 seats are to be elected in district races.

The monitoring mission of the Commonwealth of Independent States told Sputnik that the election was held in accordance with Kyrgyzstan's law and no violations that would undermine the results were detected.

