'Tied To The Bed': Horrors Of Giving Birth In Serbia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Biljana Cicic-Stanic still bristles when she remembers the pain, violence, and humiliation she endured while giving birth to her son in Serbia, an experience many women say is normal in the Balkan country's hospitals.
Cicic-Stanic said medical staff tied her to the bed with restraints and nurses used their elbows to press against her stomach.
"Everything was so violent," Cicic-Stanic told AFP, saying doctors and nurses screamed insults at her.
"They put you in a bed and require you to lie motionless, while someone violently opens your cervix, pierces your membrane and tells you to be quiet," she added.
The story is a familiar one for many in Serbia, where violence against women in labour and those getting gynaecological treatment remains common, according to experts.
As elsewhere in the Balkans, a combination of patriarchal values and a weak legal system has allowed for medical violence against women to often go unchecked.
"Here the idea persists that if you complain about any aspect of motherhood, you are not a good enough mother nor are you a good enough woman," said Jelena Riznic, an activist with the Serbia-based Female Solidarity collective.
The issue again hit the headlines after Marica Mihajlovic -- an ethnic Roma woman -- accused her gynaecologist of "jumping on her stomach" and racially abusing her while she was in labour earlier this year.
Her newborn later died, with Mihajlovic telling local media that an autopsy report said the death was caused by "violent childbirth".
The story sparked a torrent of outrage online and protests on the streets, as women shared similar stories of their treatment.
Serbia's Minister of Health Danica Grujicic largely dismissed the accounts, saying "everyone has different tolerance for pain".
Recent Stories
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid
Woman injured in cylinder blast
More Stories From World
-
Moldova battles for soul of pro-Russian Gagauzia5 minutes ago
-
UN agency delivers food to northern Gaza for first time since Feb. 205 minutes ago
-
Zara owner Inditex posts record net profit for 20236 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China vow to cement ironclad ties16 minutes ago
-
Trump, Biden clinch enough delegates for US presidential nomination35 minutes ago
-
11 Indonesians survive days in sea after boat capsizes, 22 missing45 minutes ago
-
Party or state? As Venezuelan election looms, the distinction is blurry45 minutes ago
-
Mexican journalist feared kidnapped, authorities say46 minutes ago
-
'Katespiracy' explodes after UK royal photo gaffe55 minutes ago
-
Mongolia's inflation slows to 7 pct in February56 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's corporate bond market remains quiet in February56 minutes ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Wednesday56 minutes ago