Tikhanovskaya Announces Nationwide Strike in Belarus Starting Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) Ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya announced on Sunday that a nationwide strike will commence on October 26 as her ultimatum to President Alexander Lukashenko expires.

Tikhanovskaya put forward a 13-day ultimatum on October 13, threatening with a nationwide strike unless Lukashenko resigns, frees all "political prisoners" and stops "street violence.

" On Sunday, protesters in Minsk attempted to march toward the presidential residence, but were stopped by security forces.

"The regime has shown the Belarusians again today that violence is the only thing it can do ...This means that this regime is not worthy of the Belarusian people. This means that this regime is losing power. Therefore, tomorrow, on October 26, a nationwide strike will begin," Tikhanovskaya wrote on her Telegram channel.