Tikhanovskaya Is Safe, Currently Stays in Lithuania - Lithuanian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Belarusian presidential contender Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is safe, she is in Lithuania, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said on Tuesday.

Late on Monday, Belarus' Telegram channels reported that the opposition politician was allegedly being held at the Central Election Commission (CEC), where she went to file a complaint against the result of the election, which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko appears to win.

However, CEC told Sputnik Tikhanovskaya had left the building after filing the complaint.

"Svetlana #Tikhanovskaya is safe. She is in #Lithuania," Linkevicius wrote on Twitter.