UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tikhanovskaya Is Safe, Currently Stays In Lithuania - Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 10:50 AM

Tikhanovskaya Is Safe, Currently Stays in Lithuania - Lithuanian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Belarusian presidential contender Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is safe, she is in Lithuania, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said on Tuesday.

Late on Monday, Belarus' Telegram channels reported that the opposition politician was allegedly being held at the Central Election Commission (CEC), where she went to file a complaint against the result of the election, which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko appears to win.

However, CEC told Sputnik Tikhanovskaya had left the building after filing the complaint.

"Svetlana #Tikhanovskaya is safe. She is in #Lithuania," Linkevicius wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Twitter Belarus Lithuania Opposition

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 11, 2020 in Pakistan

39 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

12 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

10 hours ago

Stocks unfazed by latest spike in US-China tension ..

10 hours ago

About 100 Opposition Activists Flock at Minsk's Yu ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.