Togo Sets Delayed Legislative Election For April 29

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Togo sets delayed legislative election for April 29

Lome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Togo has rescheduled legislative elections for April 29 after delaying them over a highly contested constitutional reform, a government statement said on Tuesday.

Elections had been set for April 20, but the government postponed them saying more consultations were needed over the reform, which opposition parties called a bid to keep President Faure Gnassingbe in power longer.

"date for the legislative and regional elections: Monday, April 29," a statement from the presidency said after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The statement came just days before opposition parties are planning to organise street protests over the constitutional reform and the election delay.

Togo's government earlier on Tuesday denied opposition parties a permit to stage the protests this week against the reform that has fuelled political tensions.

The constitutional dispute has fuelled discussion over the rule of Gnassingbe. He has been in power since 2005 after succeeding his father, who governed for three decades after a military coup.

