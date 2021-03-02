UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Governor Wary Of Lifting Emergency Over COVID-19 In Metropolitan Area - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 03:04 PM

Tokyo Governor Wary of Lifting Emergency Over COVID-19 in Metropolitan Area - Reports

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has expressed concerns about the possibility of the lifting of the state of emergency in the metropolitan region this weekend despite a downward trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases, national media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has expressed concerns about the possibility of the lifting of the state of emergency in the metropolitan region this weekend despite a downward trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases, national media reported on Tuesday.

The concerns, voiced by other governors as well, come as the government is weighing whether to end the state of emergency, which was declared in early January, on Sunday as planned.

According to the Tokyo governor, the pace at which the number of new infections is falling may not be fast enough to lift the state of emergency for the greater metropolitan area, the Kyodo news agency reported.

On Tuesday, 232 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the Tokyo metropolitan area, taking the total toll to 112,029.

Meanwhile, the state of emergency has been lifted ahead of schedule for most of the other prefectures, except for Tokyo and neighboring Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama.

Related Topics

Governor Tokyo January May Sunday National University Media Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTA directs cellular mobile operators to improve q ..

49 seconds ago

' Oncology Networking Academy" to be held on 5th

51 seconds ago

Hamza Shehbaz lashes out at ruling PTI's performan ..

13 minutes ago

3-days Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk ..

21 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific permanently removes change fees

23 minutes ago

Russia Registers 23 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.