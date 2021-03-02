Tokyo Governor Wary of Lifting Emergency Over COVID-19 in Metropolitan Area - Reports

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has expressed concerns about the possibility of the lifting of the state of emergency in the metropolitan region this weekend despite a downward trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases, national media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021)

The concerns, voiced by other governors as well, come as the government is weighing whether to end the state of emergency, which was declared in early January, on Sunday as planned.

According to the Tokyo governor, the pace at which the number of new infections is falling may not be fast enough to lift the state of emergency for the greater metropolitan area, the Kyodo news agency reported.

On Tuesday, 232 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the Tokyo metropolitan area, taking the total toll to 112,029.

Meanwhile, the state of emergency has been lifted ahead of schedule for most of the other prefectures, except for Tokyo and neighboring Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama.