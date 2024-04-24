Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks End Higher Tracking Wall Street Gains

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Tokyo stocks end higher tracking Wall Street gains

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday following the overnight rally in the U.S. stock market, while the weak Yen continued to push buying of export-related stocks amid improved profitability.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, went up by 907.92 points, or 2.42 percent, from Tuesday to close the day at 38,460.08.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 44.50 points, or 1.67 percent, higher at 2,710.73.

Market watchers here noted that the over 2 percent jump in the Nikkei stock index on Wednesday was boosted by heavy-weight tech issues in Tokyo after their U.

S. counterparts rose overnight along with upbeat earnings from U.S. companies.

The market sentiment was also lifted by advances in other Asian markets, according to local analysts.

On the Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and transportation equipment issues.

Issues that advanced outpaced those that declined by 1,195 to 402, while 55 ended the day unchanged.

Related Topics

Tokyo Japan Stocks Market From Asia

Recent Stories

Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special ..

Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match

33 minutes ago
 Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support ..

Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods

41 minutes ago
 President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

14 hours ago
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

14 hours ago
 Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

18 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

19 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

20 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

21 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

22 hours ago

More Stories From World