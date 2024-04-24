Tokyo Stocks End Higher Tracking Wall Street Gains
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday following the overnight rally in the U.S. stock market, while the weak Yen continued to push buying of export-related stocks amid improved profitability.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, went up by 907.92 points, or 2.42 percent, from Tuesday to close the day at 38,460.08.
The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 44.50 points, or 1.67 percent, higher at 2,710.73.
Market watchers here noted that the over 2 percent jump in the Nikkei stock index on Wednesday was boosted by heavy-weight tech issues in Tokyo after their U.
S. counterparts rose overnight along with upbeat earnings from U.S. companies.
The market sentiment was also lifted by advances in other Asian markets, according to local analysts.
On the Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and transportation equipment issues.
Issues that advanced outpaced those that declined by 1,195 to 402, while 55 ended the day unchanged.
