UrduPoint.com

Top EU Diplomat Invites Blinken To Partake In Discussions On Russia, Ukraine On January 24

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 11:39 PM

Top EU Diplomat Invites Blinken to Partake in Discussions on Russia, Ukraine on January 24

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell invited US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday to take part in the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) discussions devoted to Russia and Ukraine, scheduled for Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell invited US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday to take part in the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) discussions devoted to Russia and Ukraine, scheduled for Monday.

"I have invited @SecBlinken to join FAC discussions on Russia/Ukraine on Monday. Look forward to continue our engagement on ongoing international diplomatic efforts & continued close transatlantic coordination. The EU & U.S stand together to face challenges to security in Europe," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke with Borrell by phone and discussed the security situation around Ukraine. The officials touched upon a new set of measures for "containing" Russia in the event of escalation, according to a statement of Ukraine's foreign ministry. Borrell told Kuleba that Russia's goal is to achieve Ukraine's "destabilization from within, aimed at hindering its economic and financial processes," but the bloc will keep supporting Kiev. Kuleba described the situation as of "heightened level of threat," but added that it remains under control.

Also on Wednesday, Blinken met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev, and the officials discussed American and international security assistance to the post-Soviet country, where the secretary emphasized the necessity of "Ukrainian unity in the face of the Russian threat."

The West has recently accused Russia of military build-up on its soil near the Ukrainian border. Moscow denied the allegation, and pointed to NATO's activity near its borders, saying that the alliance's actions are a threat to its national security.

Earlier in January, the US and NATO held security consultations with Russia in Geneva, in Brussels as part of the NATO-Russia Council, and in Vienna via the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to discuss Moscow's draft proposals on security guarantees in Europe.

The FAC was set up in 2009 as a body within the EU Council dealing with external affairs. Meetings of the FAC take place monthly and are attended by foreign, defense, development, or trade ministers of EU member countries, depending on the agenda of the meeting.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Twitter Vienna Brussels Geneva Kiev Alliance January Border Event From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

US Trade Commission Warns Marketers of Products Ma ..

US Trade Commission Warns Marketers of Products Making Baseless Claims About COV ..

47 seconds ago
 PCJCCI conducts Furniture Industry Promotion Confe ..

PCJCCI conducts Furniture Industry Promotion Conference

48 seconds ago
 Italy, Greece, Albania Dismantle Crime Ring Smuggl ..

Italy, Greece, Albania Dismantle Crime Ring Smuggling Migrants to Europe - Europ ..

22 minutes ago
 Investors urged to focus on Pakistan's constructio ..

Investors urged to focus on Pakistan's construction sector

22 minutes ago
 Laid-back Osaka takes inspiration from Kyrgios at ..

Laid-back Osaka takes inspiration from Kyrgios at Australian Open

22 minutes ago
 US Senior Defense Official Discusses Ukraine Secur ..

US Senior Defense Official Discusses Ukraine Security With NATO Partners - Penta ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.