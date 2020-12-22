UrduPoint.com
Top Legislature Considers Revision To Maritime Traffic Safety Law

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 03:14 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :China's top legislature on Tuesday began discussing a draft revision to the law on maritime traffic safety.

The draft revision, which features strengthened precautions, supervision, management and emergency response, was submitted to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for its first reading.

China's maritime traffic safety law was first put into effect in 1984, and the revision is expected to further bolster China's efforts to build itself into a strong maritime country, boosting its marine economy and protecting personal and property safety at sea.

The draft revision includes stipulations on improving maritime traffic conditions, strengthening the management of ships and crew members, promoting the government's procedure-based law enforcement, and improving systems for maritime salvage and accident investigation. It also stipulates measures to better protect crew members' rights and interests.

